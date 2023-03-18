PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 573,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,224. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.