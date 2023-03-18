PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 573,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,224. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

