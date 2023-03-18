PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters Sells 706 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $22,479.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50.

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,224. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,762,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 93,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

