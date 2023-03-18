Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 21,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 18.99. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

