Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 878,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,316. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

