Proton (XPR) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Proton has a market cap of $22.93 million and $1.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,861,411,233 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

