Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 3.5 %

PFS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

