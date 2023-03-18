Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

SCHW opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

