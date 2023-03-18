Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

