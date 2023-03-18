Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $315.82 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00011076 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $315.82 million and $58.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.06536835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,579,330 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

