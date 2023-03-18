Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.76.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 624,703 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.