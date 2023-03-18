Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.10. 1,607,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

