QUASA Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $368.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00163255 USD and is up 45.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,023.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

