Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $124.86 Average PT from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,016,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

