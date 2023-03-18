Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 4.8 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.