Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RJF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

