Raymond James Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

