RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

