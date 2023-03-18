RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 61.19%.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

