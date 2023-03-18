RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,299 shares of company stock worth $5,124,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

