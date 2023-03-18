RDA Financial Network Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $663.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

