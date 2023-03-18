RDA Financial Network Takes $226,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $59.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.