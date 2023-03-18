Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,337. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

