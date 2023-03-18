Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of RENN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 73,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,036. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

Renren Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Renren by 69.2% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renren by 37,033.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

