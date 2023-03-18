Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

RGEN stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.22. 643,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,454. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $76,155,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,613,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

