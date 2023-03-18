Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.55 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00032852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00205395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,345.21 or 0.99905997 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10353425 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,102,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

