Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Insider Purchases £21,000 in Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) insider Rob Pitcher acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,594.15).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Up 2.9 %

RBG opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. Revolution Bars Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £16.22 million, a PE ratio of 726.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

About Revolution Bars Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.