Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Insider Purchases £21,000 in Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) insider Rob Pitcher acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,594.15).
Revolution Bars Group Stock Up 2.9 %
RBG opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. Revolution Bars Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £16.22 million, a PE ratio of 726.00 and a beta of 2.42.
About Revolution Bars Group
See Also
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.