RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RITPF remained flat at C$23.42 on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a one year low of C$22.51 and a one year high of C$29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.08.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.