RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RITPF remained flat at C$23.42 on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a one year low of C$22.51 and a one year high of C$29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.08.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIT Capital Partners (RITPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.