RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. 7,447,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

