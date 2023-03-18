RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

NYSE RNR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

