Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

