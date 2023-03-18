Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,113,000. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 946,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

