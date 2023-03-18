Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.683 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $425.66 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

