Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 6.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 2,427,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,772. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

