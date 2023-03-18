Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $61.88. 4,867,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.