Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $61.88. 4,867,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
