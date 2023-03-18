RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Down 5.1 %

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 1,739,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

About RPT Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 647,300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

