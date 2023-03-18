Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Acquires 9,596 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,184.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,318. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 58,708 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.