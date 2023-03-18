Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.
Ryanair Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 445,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
