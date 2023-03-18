Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 445,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryanair Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 26,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

