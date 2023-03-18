Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £261 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,666.67%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

