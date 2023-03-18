Safe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $256.84 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.33 or 0.00045321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00168288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00048941 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003763 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.93161065 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

