Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

