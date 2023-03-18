Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

