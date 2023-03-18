Safeguard Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

