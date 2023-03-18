Safeguard Financial LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

