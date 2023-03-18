Saitama Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Saitama has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $100.86 million and $1.63 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00206853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,293.25 or 1.00068341 BTC.

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0021659 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,201,027.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

