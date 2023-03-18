Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

