Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.45. Sappi shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.
Sappi Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Sappi Dividend Announcement
About Sappi
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
