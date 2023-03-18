Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.45. Sappi shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

About Sappi

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

(Get Rating)

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.