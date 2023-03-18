Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.88.

SRPT traded down $26.98 on Friday, reaching $122.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,116. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

