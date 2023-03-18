SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director William G. Martin Purchases 1,000 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director William G. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %

SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 71,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.