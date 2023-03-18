SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.98. 1,256,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,985. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

