Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FRA SHA traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.24 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 770,817 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.00.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

